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My prison interview with Jeremy Brown
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23 views • March 14, 2022
Officially, retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown was arrested by the FBI for attending January 6th protests and standing outside of the Capitol. Unofficially, he was arrested for speaking out against a government attempt to recruit him to spy on patriots and everyday Americans. Listen to his side of the story in this prison interview. Plus, I speak with documentary filmmaker - Frank Panico about his new film "Systematic Deception."
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