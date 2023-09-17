Tucker Carlson: "You have no idea what is coming..." PREPARE NOW! The Sky is Falling oh no!

Tucker Carlson: "You have no idea what is coming..." PREPARE NOW!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Baa-8JRG0fc



Tucker Carlson: "You have no idea what is coming..." PREPARE NOW! Tucker Carlson has just sent out a message to the American people saying that he will obliterate the deep state, drain the swamp, and starve the warmongers. The former president has revealed his strategy to reduce government inefficiency, eradicate the impact of the bureaucratic establishment, and decrease the financial authority of those promoting military actions. He aims to reinstate executive branch impoundment, which he considers to be an essential strategy in reducing inefficiency and eliminating unnecessary expenditures. Tucker Carlson is an American conservative political commentator, writer, internet and television personality, who hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News from 2016 to 2023. Discussed in this video: Watch Now before they get to me. | with Tucker Carlson we have 8 days left | with Tucker Carlson Watch NOW before they silence me. | with Tucker Carlson this will AFFECT everyone in 1-2 weeks. | with Tucker Carlson #tuckercarlson #news #anonymous​







