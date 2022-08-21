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Rest On Us [Official Music Video]
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41 views • August 21, 2022

Official Music Video for "Rest On Us" featuring Brandon Lake & Eniola Abioye by Maverick City Music and UPPERROOM!

LYRICS

As the Spirit was moving over the waters Spirit, come move over us

Come rest on us Come rest on us

As the Spirit was moving over the waters Spirit, come move over us

Come rest on us Come rest on us

Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound

When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving

I'm here and I know You will fill me

Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound

When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving

I'm here and I know You will fill me We honor You, Holy Spirit Fire and wind, come and do it again

Open up the gates, let heaven on in Come rest on us Come rest on us And fire and wind, come and do it again Open up the gates, let heaven on in

Come rest on us Come rest on us And come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me

Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know

You will fill me Oh, we wait, we wait We honor You Holy Spirit, come rest on us

You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us

You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want

So come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill this room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me

Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound

When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me Holy Spirit, come rest on us

You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want

Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us

You're all we want You're all we want

Source - https://youtu.be/R8MZbl-GRdY

Keywords
come rest on usspirit come move over usbrandon lakemaverick city musiceniola abioye
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