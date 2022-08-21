Rest On Us [Official Music Video]

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Official Music Video for "Rest On Us" featuring Brandon Lake & Eniola Abioye by Maverick City Music and UPPERROOM!
LYRICS
As the Spirit was moving over the waters Spirit, come move over us
Come rest on us Come rest on us
As the Spirit was moving over the waters Spirit, come move over us
Come rest on us Come rest on us
Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound
When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving
I'm here and I know You will fill me
Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound
When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving
I'm here and I know You will fill me We honor You, Holy Spirit Fire and wind, come and do it again
Open up the gates, let heaven on in Come rest on us Come rest on us And fire and wind, come and do it again Open up the gates, let heaven on in
Come rest on us Come rest on us And come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me
Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know
You will fill me Oh, we wait, we wait We honor You Holy Spirit, come rest on us
You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us
You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want
So come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill this room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me
Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me Come down Spirit, when You move You make my heart pound
When You fill the room You're here and I know You are moving I'm here and I know You will fill me Holy Spirit, come rest on us
You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want
Holy Spirit, come rest on us You're all we want You're all we want Holy Spirit, come rest on us
You're all we want
You're all we want
Source - https://youtu.be/R8MZbl-GRdY