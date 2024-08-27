BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk and his family of 12 MUST become Catholic | here's why
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 8 months ago
In Elon Musk’s interview with Jordan Peterson, this billionaire tech giant said that he had “vowed to destroy the woke mind virus,” and spoke in heart-breaking detail about how this “virus” had affected his family.


In this episode of The John-Henry West Show, John-Henry sends a special message to Elon Musk himself – that the only way he can hope to destroy “the woke mind virus” and secure justice for his family is to convert to Christ and to become a Catholic.


Christianity is not a set of good values that can be good for society or admired from afar. The values which Musk said that he admires are only of any worth because they are true – and can only be of any use if they are believed.


Although this may sound surprising to some, only the Catholic Faith can give Musk what he needs to enter the spiritual combat we are facing. But more than that, only the Catholic Faith and Jesus Christ himself can satisfy the deepest and noblest ambitions of Musk’s heart, which has talked about many times.


LifeSiteNews prays for Elon Musk’s conversion every day, feeling sure that if he submits himself to Christ, then Christ will specially use him in the world currently in free fall.


Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!


LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564


LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

Keywords
elon muskheres whyand his family of 12must become catholic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy