© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kent (B117) Virus Variant 'On Course to Sweep World,' Vaccine Mistrust in Hospital Staff, Earth Changes, and More 02.12.2021
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
4147 views • February 13, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Covid-19: Kent virus variant 'on course to sweep world' https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56019995
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.12.2021):
6.1M earthquake hits Amritsar, India: https://youtu.be/4cvV6NE9YOc
--
A dormant volcano in the Philippines, prompts fears of awakening and eruption: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/smoke-from-underground-near-volcano-philippines-makiling-eruption-video.html
--
Cold lava flow from Semeru volcano destroys cars in Indonesia: https://youtu.be/QJEb-jEqzQs
--
A New Form of Space Weather: Earth Wind: https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2021/02/12/a-new-form-of-space-weather-earth-wind/
--
Berlin On The Brink! Winter Blackouts Loom: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/berlin-on-the-brink-winter-blackouts-loom/
--
Coronavirus Scandal Breaking in Merkel’s Germany. False Positives and the Drosten PCR Test: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/coronavirus-scandal-breaking-in-merkels-germany-false-positives-and-the-drosten-pcr-test/
--
Technocracy’s Plan For The World Excludes The Existence Of America: https://www.technocracy.news/technocracys-plan-for-the-world-excludes-the-existence-of-america/
--
'Youthful Rioters With a Migration Background' Firebomb Swedish Church, Attack Many Other Churches Across Europe. Christians Wonder "Why?" https://pjmedia.com/columns/raymond-ibrahim/2021/02/11/youthful-rioters-with-a-migration-background-firebomb-swedish-church-attack-many-other-churches-across-europe-christians-wonder-why-n1424914
--
Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US: https://apnews.com/article/biden-25000-asylum-seekers-782c8495f29d9d73f2ffc80d5b2a2aef
--
Biblical Christianity Likened To QAnon As A Conspiracy Theory: https://www.technocracy.news/biblical-christianity-likened-qanon-as-a-conspiracy-theory/
--
Monkey Werx Overwatch 2 12 21: https://youtu.be/Xs0PmQ_4DSA
--
Think the current Covid virus is bad? https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/disease-x-worse-than-coronavirus.html
--
Digital vaccine passport plans prompt Orwellian concerns: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/digital-vaccine-passport-orwell-biological-information-platform-video.html
--
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests: https://apnews.com/article/cuomo-admin-nursing-home-data-requests-1911c49d8f6cd30970f6c2eaf06c6209
--
Czechs in chaos with political infighting amid virus surge: https://apnews.com/article/black-hospitals-face-vaccine-mistrust-cf148c852d7f7c9c4c358f62daae0469
--
ADVERSE EFFECTS OF MESSENGER RNA VACCINES: http://www.uphs.upenn.edu/cep/COVID/mRNA%20vaccine%20review%20final.pdf
--
MUST SEE: CDC Admits Massive Number Of Old People Dying After Taking COVID Vaccines: https://banned.video/watch?id=60259a0fd7e6630024f38b8a
--
Lockdowns are a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/12/lockdowns-are-a-self-fulfilling-prophecy/
--
Coming Soon: Climate Lockdowns: https://www.infowars.com/posts/coming-soon-climate-lockdowns/
--
Americans Plan On Being Slaves Long After COVID Is “No Longer A Threat”: https://patriotrising.com/americans-plan-on-being-slaves-long-after-covid-is-no-longer-a-threat/
--
Plandemic II: Indoctornation (FULL MOVIE): https://brlghteon.com/d6412bff-0421-4190-a7bf-3e5e1f52559d#
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Covid-19: Kent virus variant 'on course to sweep world' https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56019995
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.12.2021):
6.1M earthquake hits Amritsar, India: https://youtu.be/4cvV6NE9YOc
--
A dormant volcano in the Philippines, prompts fears of awakening and eruption: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/smoke-from-underground-near-volcano-philippines-makiling-eruption-video.html
--
Cold lava flow from Semeru volcano destroys cars in Indonesia: https://youtu.be/QJEb-jEqzQs
--
A New Form of Space Weather: Earth Wind: https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2021/02/12/a-new-form-of-space-weather-earth-wind/
--
Berlin On The Brink! Winter Blackouts Loom: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/berlin-on-the-brink-winter-blackouts-loom/
--
Coronavirus Scandal Breaking in Merkel’s Germany. False Positives and the Drosten PCR Test: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/coronavirus-scandal-breaking-in-merkels-germany-false-positives-and-the-drosten-pcr-test/
--
Technocracy’s Plan For The World Excludes The Existence Of America: https://www.technocracy.news/technocracys-plan-for-the-world-excludes-the-existence-of-america/
--
'Youthful Rioters With a Migration Background' Firebomb Swedish Church, Attack Many Other Churches Across Europe. Christians Wonder "Why?" https://pjmedia.com/columns/raymond-ibrahim/2021/02/11/youthful-rioters-with-a-migration-background-firebomb-swedish-church-attack-many-other-churches-across-europe-christians-wonder-why-n1424914
--
Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US: https://apnews.com/article/biden-25000-asylum-seekers-782c8495f29d9d73f2ffc80d5b2a2aef
--
Biblical Christianity Likened To QAnon As A Conspiracy Theory: https://www.technocracy.news/biblical-christianity-likened-qanon-as-a-conspiracy-theory/
--
Monkey Werx Overwatch 2 12 21: https://youtu.be/Xs0PmQ_4DSA
--
Think the current Covid virus is bad? https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/disease-x-worse-than-coronavirus.html
--
Digital vaccine passport plans prompt Orwellian concerns: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/digital-vaccine-passport-orwell-biological-information-platform-video.html
--
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests: https://apnews.com/article/cuomo-admin-nursing-home-data-requests-1911c49d8f6cd30970f6c2eaf06c6209
--
Czechs in chaos with political infighting amid virus surge: https://apnews.com/article/black-hospitals-face-vaccine-mistrust-cf148c852d7f7c9c4c358f62daae0469
--
ADVERSE EFFECTS OF MESSENGER RNA VACCINES: http://www.uphs.upenn.edu/cep/COVID/mRNA%20vaccine%20review%20final.pdf
--
MUST SEE: CDC Admits Massive Number Of Old People Dying After Taking COVID Vaccines: https://banned.video/watch?id=60259a0fd7e6630024f38b8a
--
Lockdowns are a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/12/lockdowns-are-a-self-fulfilling-prophecy/
--
Coming Soon: Climate Lockdowns: https://www.infowars.com/posts/coming-soon-climate-lockdowns/
--
Americans Plan On Being Slaves Long After COVID Is “No Longer A Threat”: https://patriotrising.com/americans-plan-on-being-slaves-long-after-covid-is-no-longer-a-threat/
--
Plandemic II: Indoctornation (FULL MOVIE): https://brlghteon.com/d6412bff-0421-4190-a7bf-3e5e1f52559d#
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militarymartial lawquarantineretroviruslockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorhiv insertsfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5b117b1351oxygen enzyme activitykent variant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.