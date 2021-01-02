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Nurse and RT Talk Hospital Experience
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759 views • January 02, 2021
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, two videos are discussed. One is a video by a nurse uploaded to YouTube by the NY Post on 11/16/2020 detailing accounts of conditions at University Medical Center hospital in El Paso, Texas. The other is from a respiratory therapist, posted on 11/15/2020, who discusses treatment of ventilator patients. Questions are asked about some of the statements as well as the official statement released by UMC spokesman. Then, a look is taken at an article from back in August 2020 that identifies 98 symptoms of COVID-19 reported by individuals purported to have had the illness.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQviqKV4g4c&;list=LL&index=2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKaqZz9ZYTY
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/signs-you-ve-already-had-coronavirus/ss-BB17DP0X#image=23
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQviqKV4g4c&;list=LL&index=2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKaqZz9ZYTY
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/signs-you-ve-already-had-coronavirus/ss-BB17DP0X#image=23
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