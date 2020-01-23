© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soybean Oil Found to Cause Genetic Changes in the Brain Affecting Depression and Obesity
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • January 23, 2020
Impacts gene that codes for production of oxytocin.
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - January 22, 2020
A new study has found that the consumption of soybean oil, one of the most common edible oils in the western diet in recent decades, causes genetic changes that negatively impact how the brain deals with depression and obesity.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/soybean-oil-found-to-cause-genetic-changes-in-the-brain-affecting-depression-and-obesity/
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - January 22, 2020
A new study has found that the consumption of soybean oil, one of the most common edible oils in the western diet in recent decades, causes genetic changes that negatively impact how the brain deals with depression and obesity.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/soybean-oil-found-to-cause-genetic-changes-in-the-brain-affecting-depression-and-obesity/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.