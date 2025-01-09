BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chemtrails Inside the Jets.
THEY ARE SPRAYING YOU WITH ALUMINUM OXIDE, BARIUM, STRONTIUM, COPPER SULFATE and POTASSIUM IODIDE. MILITARY SMART-DUST FOUND IN CHEMTRAILS, SMART DUST IS ONE OF THE MAIN CAUSES OF CANCER AND NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASE. SMART DUST IS SO SMALL THAT IT PENETRATES IN ANY HUMAN ORGAN

LONG TERM EFFECTS OF CHEMTRAIL EXPOSURE: Acid Reflux, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Allergies, Alzheimer's Disease, Aluminum build up in Pineal Gland, Asthma, Autism (evidence links autism to mercury), Autoimmune Diseases, Blood in the Urine, Borderline personality disorder, Cancer (linked to many types of cancers), Chronic Fatigue, Constipation, Depression, Easy Bruising, Eye problems, Pressure), Fibromyalgia, Floaters in the Eyes, Gastritis, Heart Arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), Heart Disease, High Cholesterol, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Insomnia, Learning Disabilities, Lung diseases, Lupus Erythematosus, Multiple Sclerosis, Oily Skin (Elevated DHT), Parkinson's Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Schizophrenia, Short-Term Memory Loss, Sleep Disorders, Spider Veins, Tinnitus, White Coating On the Tongue And many other symptoms.

AND ALL YOU WANT TO DO IS PARTY... DUMB SHEEP!

STOP CHEMTRAILS

