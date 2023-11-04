Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 November 2023
channel image
Lightpath
14 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

This was a very small rally and we kept mostly to the footpaths. Some lengthy speeches were given at Bourke Street Mall. We had to compete against the nearby pan flute player! The route from Parliament House and back was much shorter than our usual walk via the Victoria market. On the upside, we were pretty chilled and learned some more about each other with our banter. 

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournespeechesmallparliament housebourke streetfootpaths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket