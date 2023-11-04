Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 November 2023

This was a very small rally and we kept mostly to the footpaths. Some lengthy speeches were given at Bourke Street Mall. We had to compete against the nearby pan flute player! The route from Parliament House and back was much shorter than our usual walk via the Victoria market. On the upside, we were pretty chilled and learned some more about each other with our banter.
