Day 2: Live at Lutterworth Town Hall Leicestershire with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon hosted by Jessica and Shane Knock of Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts.

Last weekend some of the "called out and set apart ones" all came from across Britian... from Bedfordshire, Birmingham, Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Essex, London, Manchester, Norfolk and Wiltshire, for 3 days at Lutterworth Town Hall with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon hostd by Eating Wild Honey and Locusts to hear revelational knowledge from the Torah and applying it to these prophetic times.

This program features prayer and ministry for those attending and getting baptised where Dr P makes a declarationby sounding the Shofar!!!

This was filmed as a ‘LIVE’ broadcast so apologies for the occasional lack of sound or blank screen for a few seconds.