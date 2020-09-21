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How to Save the Library - Questions For Corbett
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13 views • September 21, 2020
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37802
We all know the Library of Alexandria is on fire, but how do we save it. In this follow-up question & answer session after his presentation to the Justice Rising conference, James Corbett tackles questions about regulating the social media giants,
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corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
We all know the Library of Alexandria is on fire, but how do we save it. In this follow-up question & answer session after his presentation to the Justice Rising conference, James Corbett tackles questions about regulating the social media giants,
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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