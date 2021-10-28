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Benjamin H. Freedman- 1961 Speech at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC
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30 views • October 28, 2021
Benjamin H. Freedman - 1961 Speech at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC. Great speech (besides saying Christ was a Jew) about Zionism and the events surrounding World War 1, the Balfour Declaration, the Treaty of Versailles and the Zionist Jew's betrayal of Germany, and the subsequent inhospitable conditions in Germany during the Weimar Republic which led to the rise of Hitler and National Socialism. "Ex-Jew" who converted to Roman Catholicism. After World War 2 he spent the remainder of his life exposing the Jews and their crimes against God and humanity. The Jews hated this guy, too. Just look at his Wikipedia.
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