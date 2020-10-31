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Amazon Banned My New Book! ~ Mark Dice
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25 views • October 31, 2020
Amazon.com banned my new bestselling book "Hollywood Propaganda: How TV, Music, and Movies Shape Our Culture" (which was listed here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1943591091) so, order my other books while you still can!
📕 Order "The Liberal Media Industrial Complex" here: https://amzn.to/2X5oGKx (ad) or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
📙 Order "The True Story of Fake News" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps (ad)
🇺🇸 Order your shirts here: teespring.com/stores/MarkDice
📲 Tip me through PayPal: http://www.PayPal.me/MarkDice
📲 Sponsor me on Patreon: http://Patreon.com/MarkDice
☕️ Order a Liberal Tears mug here: teespring.com/LiberalTearsCoffeeMug
📙 Order my book, "The True Story of Fake News" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps (ad) or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
Look at these awesome products I use and recommend from Amazon: https://www.Amazon.com/Shop/MarkDice (affiliate link)
This video description and the pinned comment contains Amazon and/or other affiliate links, which means if you click them and purchase the product(s), I will receive a small commission.
Copyright © 2020 by Mark Dice. All Rights Reserved.
📕 Order "The Liberal Media Industrial Complex" here: https://amzn.to/2X5oGKx (ad) or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
📙 Order "The True Story of Fake News" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps (ad)
🇺🇸 Order your shirts here: teespring.com/stores/MarkDice
📲 Tip me through PayPal: http://www.PayPal.me/MarkDice
📲 Sponsor me on Patreon: http://Patreon.com/MarkDice
☕️ Order a Liberal Tears mug here: teespring.com/LiberalTearsCoffeeMug
📙 Order my book, "The True Story of Fake News" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps (ad) or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
Look at these awesome products I use and recommend from Amazon: https://www.Amazon.com/Shop/MarkDice (affiliate link)
This video description and the pinned comment contains Amazon and/or other affiliate links, which means if you click them and purchase the product(s), I will receive a small commission.
Copyright © 2020 by Mark Dice. All Rights Reserved.
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