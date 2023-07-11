King Charles III Guides Confused-Looking Biden at Castle Ceremony | BREITBART

King Charles III Guides Confused-Looking Biden at Castle Ceremony
C'MON, JOE! President Biden was treated to a guard of honor and tea with King Charles III, but appeared confused when an army officer presented arms to him and had to be guided away by the British monarch on Monday.
https://rumble.com/v2z8fke-king-charles-iii-guides-confused-looking-biden-at-castle-ceremony.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.