David Icke professional Reptile part2

Another Saturday afternoon another protest march on the streets of London against the UN man made Bio-weapon from the Gates Foundation/Fauci Criminal medical network and global criminal government. When you have a real pandemic you don't need an advertising campaign.David has his radar up and sees my camera this time. I pitch another documentary but his eyes are glazed (one theory is he shape-shifts now; as I have said up close David does not look human or is ill) and the rock star persona makes a heady mix. I spoke to his son (Gareth) and daughter (she is polite and lives on the Isle of Wight so points there) before turning the camera off. I could not see any point in going on. I told him about my work on Spitting Image and MTV-Europe because our careers both go back to the 1980s in London and I hoped it might make some HEADWAY I am not a groupie and I didn't ask for his autograph. PERSONALLY, I have my doubts. He knows the shows I do so it shouldn't be this difficult. I get the feeling he is a paid shill for a long time. I don't offer to work for free to everyone. Music is my main interest. I do however have an abiding need to get to the point where we can find the whole truth, not some controlled opposition spin. David has the resources to put together a very hard hitting documentary to tell the truth about the Rothschild Banking Trust and who controls this Satanic world. If he is being blackmailed by intelligence services or the pedophile allegations are true, then like all people in the media mafia the truth about the drugs, disappearing children, blood drinking elite, Masonic Ball Earth/NASA lies, alien collaboration, underground base construction world-wide and in Area 51 and Utah, will remain hidden. There are many articles on ADRENOCHROME Here is one. I do sympathy. They murdered Phil Schneider, Gary Webb, Michael Piper Collins and my old friend Victor Thirn from way back and many more. That is how you tell the humans from the robots and green screen shills. DEAD OR ALIVE. WHY I am an artist.