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Australia Gold Coast Scam! Is this the biggest property scam ever?
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30 views • November 02, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZj8luy0KTI
Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | The Sting (2004)
It's the biggest property scam ever and you'll get to see exactly how it works. A con so clever, yet so simple, it's trapped a quarter of a million Australians - average Australians like ordinary mums and dads. For them there was no boom, just the bust. Their only mistake, they were too trusting. And all along the line, that trust was betrayed, by the very people who should have been on their side - the home lenders, the lawyers and the banks. They simply pocketed their share of 'the sting' - hundreds of millions of dollars.
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
LIKE 60 Minutes Australia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/60Minutes9
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/60Mins
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/60minutes9
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
#60MinutesAustralia
Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | The Sting (2004)
It's the biggest property scam ever and you'll get to see exactly how it works. A con so clever, yet so simple, it's trapped a quarter of a million Australians - average Australians like ordinary mums and dads. For them there was no boom, just the bust. Their only mistake, they were too trusting. And all along the line, that trust was betrayed, by the very people who should have been on their side - the home lenders, the lawyers and the banks. They simply pocketed their share of 'the sting' - hundreds of millions of dollars.
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
LIKE 60 Minutes Australia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/60Minutes9
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/60Mins
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/60minutes9
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
#60MinutesAustralia
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