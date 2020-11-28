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Danish make-up study is beautiful
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72 views • November 28, 2020
Andrew Kaufman, November 19, 2020
Few issues are more contentious in modern American life than mandatory mask orders. And the debate is about to get even more heated.
A newly released study in the academic journal Annals of Internal Medicine casts more doubt on policies that force healthy individuals to wear face coverings in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Sources
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-massive-danish-study-on-surgical-masks-found-no-statistically-significant-benefit-against-covid-19
https://fee.org/articles/new-danish-study-finds-masks-don-t-protect-wearers-from-covid-infection/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Andrew
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Few issues are more contentious in modern American life than mandatory mask orders. And the debate is about to get even more heated.
A newly released study in the academic journal Annals of Internal Medicine casts more doubt on policies that force healthy individuals to wear face coverings in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Sources
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-massive-danish-study-on-surgical-masks-found-no-statistically-significant-benefit-against-covid-19
https://fee.org/articles/new-danish-study-finds-masks-don-t-protect-wearers-from-covid-infection/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Andrew
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
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