Farm To Table: How This Family Is Cultivating A Flourishing Garden – And Enjoying Every Moment

In this episode, we sit down with Kathleen Tlush. Kathleen is the Founder and CEO of Tlush Family Farm Microgreens, a small farm located near Philadelphia that grows mushrooms, raises chickens, and cultivates microgreens.

Kathleen has been nurturing her passion for gardening for years now, which has led to an unwavering dedication to her practice. The more she learns about farming, the more her methods are refined – enabling her to achieve exceptional results.

Click https://tlushfamilyfarm.com/ to learn more about Kathleen Tlush and her work with Tlush Family Farm.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q



