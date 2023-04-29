Clown World #17: Biggest “Fake News” In The World Today Is That Viruses & Contagion Cause Illness...

Two things drive the physical World: Food & Sex. Two things Drive The Spiritual World: Marital Sex & The Biblical Dietary Laws. Not as the rabbis say, and certainly not as the Christians Who "Do Away With The Laws OF God"...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.