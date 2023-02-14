Create New Account
Dr. Robert Malone Shares How He Was Vaccine Injured After Being Jabbed Twice
Dr. Robert Malone is a hero in the fight against the COVID vaccine yet many do not know he was vaccinated and injured by the covid vaccine. Also, scary statistics from the Cleveland Clinic about the vaccine.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight -  DR. ROBERT MALONE COMMENTS ON BOOSTERS CAUSING MORE COVID RISK

https://americasvoice.news/video/XUQIzEhR3tlhbie/

