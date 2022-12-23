Create New Account
Grand Jury　新ニュルンベルク裁判
結審しました。

全ての機関やメディア、医師や看護士、学校関係者、介護関係者など、

ワクチンバイトをした末端の人まで、ニュルンベルク裁判にかけられ、軍事法廷で裁かれる。


Day 2 (English) >

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-2-online_1:f

Day 3 (English) >

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-3-en-online:7

Day 4 (English) >

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4

Day 5 (English) >

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-5-online_1:4

Day 6 (English) >

https://gettr.com/streaming/px08ided1f

Day 7 (English) >

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/day7en:0

Day 8 (English) >

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/gj-day8en:3

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.grand-jury.net


