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Signs Of The RED Horse Readying To Ride...
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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40 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE:
LogicBeforeAuthority

I hope all understand I am trying different methods of trying to get through to people.. No everyone is at the same level and so hense this is why I use dramatic methods sometimes. Daniel


7 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might.. just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
2. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
3. Venmo: My user name is @Daniel-Cannon-26
4. #OperationRadiation T-Store: https://teespring.com/stores/operatio... ( I am adding more designs )
AND my LogicBeforeAuthority Teestore: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-...
(Discount Code: Summer21) for 10% right now..
5. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and I will get a small (and I do mean small) commission. I actually spend a lot of time researching items that I have placed in the store to give you ideas just like I am looking for. You should find it useful. My Amazon Store Link: http://www.amazon.com/shop/logicbefor...
6. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
7. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569


Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon

TEXT ME: 843-284-3343 (NO Calls Please)
EMAIL ME: [email protected]

GET SOCIAL WITH ME ON:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforea...
https://twitter.com/LOGICB4AUTHORIT
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Keywords
false flagpurgedepopulation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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