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The War on Drugs: Unconstitutional Since Day One
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62 views • June 30, 2021
$1 trillion spent in the 50 years since the Controlled Substances Act and Richard Nixon’s public war on drugs declaration. Implementing a UN global program of prohibition was never authorized under the Constitution in the first place.
Path to Liberty: June 30, 2021
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Path to Liberty: June 30, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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