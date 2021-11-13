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This Quantum Life #52 - Law of Attraction Quicksand
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33 views • November 13, 2021
The unseen problem with this Law, is that we are dealing with TWO (count 'em) TWO points where the Universe is responding according to the Law of Attraction: 1) Your higher self, or multi-dimensional self; and 2) your temporal self, experiencing itself in a physical body in this time-space three-dimensional linear timeline reality.
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