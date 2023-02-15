Del BigTree at the HighWire





Pfizer missed a deadline to turn over internal studies on myocarditis, per an FDA order. The deadline came and went. Now, they quietly have a new date in June. Why the delay on such important data? And, why does the FDA set arbitrary deadlines which aren’t enforced?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29dvqg-pfizer-missed-deadline-to-turn-in-myocarditis-data.html