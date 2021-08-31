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Fired Over Mandate Refusal? What Happens to 401K Investment?
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207 views • August 31, 2021
Financial Expert Carlos Cortez, CEO and Founder at Cortez Wealth Management, joins Stew Peters to discuss what might happen to the retirement investments of those workers that hold out on vaccine mandates and become terminated from employment.
https://rumble.com/vluon6-fired-over-mandate-refusal-what-happens-to-401k-investment.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vluon6-fired-over-mandate-refusal-what-happens-to-401k-investment.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
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