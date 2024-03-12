Genesis Session Six Day 5

The Whole Counsel of God is an expositional Bible Commentary. These videos were created in a local Church Bible Study. The messages presented are the collective work of hundreds of exceptional Bible teachers, scholars, and experts under the gifting and anointing of the Holy Spirt. All the glory for these messages belongs to God. The presenter does not take any credit or money for the material presented.
Some of the material presented is opinion and conjecture. Any observer of this material should investigate the material and come to their own conclusions (Acts 17:11). We hope that this material blesses you and challenges you in your personal walk with Jesus.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.