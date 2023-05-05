Create New Account
The Deep State’s Central Nervous System: Council On Foreign Relations
The New American
Over the last few years, talk of the “Deep State" has ratcheted up. While many people understand this refers to a permanent shadow government that is the true power directing the self-destructive direction of America, there’s very little talk of the Deep State’s central system. This episode exposes the permanent government’s central nervous system—the Council on Foreign Relations--and its many connections with the Biden administration.Also, Alex Newman interviews David Stockman, who was U.S. Director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Reagan Administration. Stockman warns that the American economy is headed toward a "train wreck" as out-of-control money printing and government spending collide with reality.


