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Vernon Jones Flees LIVE Interview Over Anti-White Hate, Sex Assault Scandals [09.10.2021]
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280 views • October 10, 2021
Vernon Jones ran off during a LIVE Interview taping with "The Stew Peters Show".
Peters confronted Jones about a variety of different issues the mainstream media refuses to address as the GOP props up Jones as a "Conservative" candidate, while Jones is actually filled with anti-white hate and sex scandals.
During the interview, Jones was muted after he tried to gaslight the audience and lie to Peters. The mute button was left on, and the complete (1-sided) interview is posted at StewPeters.tv.
Jones has made the claim that Peters is "racist" because Peters accused Jones of "jive talk". Peters stands by that claim, as "jive talk" is defined as "deliberately misleading or deceptive talk", and that's EXACTLY what Vernon Jones is guilty of.
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https://tv.gab.com/channel/realstewpeters/view/vernon-jones-flees-live-interview-over-615f56a635794b9e04ac82f1
Peters confronted Jones about a variety of different issues the mainstream media refuses to address as the GOP props up Jones as a "Conservative" candidate, while Jones is actually filled with anti-white hate and sex scandals.
During the interview, Jones was muted after he tried to gaslight the audience and lie to Peters. The mute button was left on, and the complete (1-sided) interview is posted at StewPeters.tv.
Jones has made the claim that Peters is "racist" because Peters accused Jones of "jive talk". Peters stands by that claim, as "jive talk" is defined as "deliberately misleading or deceptive talk", and that's EXACTLY what Vernon Jones is guilty of.
Dr Zelenko Protocol: www.ZStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realstewpeters/view/vernon-jones-flees-live-interview-over-615f56a635794b9e04ac82f1
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