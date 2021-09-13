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Portuguese judge, Dr. Rui da Fonseca e Castro, confronts police officers who were preparing to beat people up for not wearing a mask on the streets. This excellent man is completely against all this paranoia, whether it's masks, vaccines, lockdowns, or anything else related to the plandemic.
07/SEP/2021
Portugal: Judge Stands Against The Police