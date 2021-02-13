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Exposing Leftist Hypocrisy --- Democrats + Pedro Pascal vs Gina Carano
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52 views • February 13, 2021
Gina Carano was fired for Making a comparison of the left and their cancel culture to the treatment of the Jewish people in Germany by the Nazis which once Germans were hypnotized and propagandized into believing that Jews were enemies of the state, it made it easier to round them up and send them to concentration camps.
Rules for thee but not for me, will be demonstrated; (major hypocrisy) because her own fellow star of the Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, at two times compared both US border guards and their treatment of Mexican children caught at the border To the Jewish children that the Nazis rounded up and had full intentions to incinerate and gas.
That's in addition to the fact that the press and the Democrats for the last four years declared Donald Trump to be Adolf Hitler.
#GinaCarano #CancelCulture #hypocrisy
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Rules for thee but not for me, will be demonstrated; (major hypocrisy) because her own fellow star of the Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, at two times compared both US border guards and their treatment of Mexican children caught at the border To the Jewish children that the Nazis rounded up and had full intentions to incinerate and gas.
That's in addition to the fact that the press and the Democrats for the last four years declared Donald Trump to be Adolf Hitler.
#GinaCarano #CancelCulture #hypocrisy
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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