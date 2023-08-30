Former 4-Time UFC Welterweight Champ Pat Miletich: Fighting For Body, Land & Mind

Pat Miletich is a four-time UFC welterweight champ. I met him at the Red Pill Expo a couple of weeks ago in Iowa and we became fast friends. He joins me in this episode to talk about how to take care of our bodies, replenish land nutrients via fulvic/humic acid and also about how we can use these things against those that are seeking our destruction. We'll also touch on his upcoming fight in October at age 55.

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