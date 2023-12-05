Create New Account
You Won't Need A Rifle Unless You Don't Have One
glock 1911
178 views
Published 13 hours ago

The criminality across America's unelected and elected government is literally breathtaking. Prepare for the day the focus of all of our government is aimed at Christians, patriots, conservatives and preppers. CIA outlet Washington Post endorses assassination of Donald Trump:https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/12/04/subtle-like-a-brick-through-a-window-cia-outlet-approves-donald-trump-assassination/   First things first:  train with with what you got and get good with your gear. LtC Steven Murray newest podcast Episode 86: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/

weaponspreppingsalvationhomesteadingsurvivalend timestrainingfitnessstay strapped

