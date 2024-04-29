Walking Meditation Demo. Brian Ruhe leads a Buddhist Meditation Class Outside

Walking meditation is a good balance with your sitting meditation practice. You walk slowly with your eyes downcast. When your mind wanders, you bring it back to the sensation of your feet touching the ground. You could even note silently, to yourself, "Step... step... step". Walk about 30 paces unless you're limited to your home. Stop. mindfully turn right. Start again and repeat. This settles the mind down and refreshes the body. Good training for your mind and heart.
Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. I support free speech but rude comments will be deleted and after three strikes you're blocked from the channel. Please be polite.
Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/
My three books are available at Amazon, including
Adolf Hitler and Tibetan Buddhism
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
LESS
Category Education
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.