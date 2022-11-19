Politicians Gnash Teeth at Trump After Midterms Shines Failure of GOP | Dr. Sherwood, SFC Wilson

Coming off of the midterms we see that the GOP failed in the overly predicted Red Wave. All were warned this would occur if they were listening to Battlefront: Frontline since the Texas primaries. The establishment hijacked the Red Wave.





As the numbers rolled in many losses occurred and the Red Wave began to shrink. Many things occurred and are still occurring such as voter suppression and fraud in Arizona for the Kari Lake gubernatorial race. How did the failure to seize this opportunity occur?





Trump has made statements about Governor DeSantis that have ruffled feathers and gained criticism by conservatives. Yet, politicians that Trump did help to elect have turned against him. Are they turning against him now or was this the plan all along by the establishment to rid Trump of the power in the GOP?





As we celebrate Veteran's Day Dr. Sherwood returns for Hope, Health, & Freedom. Veteran healthcare and mental wellness is discussed. How can we help those veteran's in need? Is depression mostly about hormone problems or is there other things that cause it which can be treated quickly?





AEP Outdoors founder and retired Green Beret SFC Travis Wilson returns again to discuss his non-profit that helps veterans to enjoy life after the military.





Why have servicemen been pushed out of the military and is it due to leadership? Dustin and Travis discuss these problems and more.





