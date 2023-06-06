2yrs ago June 5 2021 Trump North Carolina Brags About Vaccines Blames China
https://youtu.be/TobR080Fy2o?t=1522
CBS 17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoDUJHGgQSc&t=1299s
RAW VIDEO: Trump speaks at NC GOP convention - Part 1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.