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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-25
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20 views • August 25, 2021
Remember SARS? Ebola? Avian Bird Flu? They are gone now because the government stayed out of it and let them pass. That didn't happen now with COVID because it was deemed to be totally deadly. It wasn't and isn't but we are locked down because of it. This has to stop.....or the lock downs will never end.
https://rumble.com/vlog0p-nwcrs-removing-the-liberal-blindfold-08-25.html
https://rumble.com/vlog0p-nwcrs-removing-the-liberal-blindfold-08-25.html
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