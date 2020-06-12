Elmhurst Hospital in NY is the "Epicenter" of The Corona Crisis - Nurse Erin Olszewski Exposes The TRUTH {On MAY 12th/2020}

Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse of 20 years who has come forward to show us undercover footage and audio from her time working in a New York hospital during this corona plandemic. What they are telling us on the media and what is actually happening are two very different things. After you see this... you will know the "virus" is not killing people in the way they say it is.



Olszewski enlisted in the US Army when she was just 17. She was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Part of her duties involved overseeing medical aid disbursement and improvements to hospital facilities.



While in Iraq Olszewski received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. This brave lady eventually retired as a sergeant, and became a civilian nurse in 2012.



This is a mirror from the latest edition of Perspectives on the Pandemic, where Olszewski leaves no detail untold in this incredible bombshell interview. Discover exactly what has gone wrong at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NY.