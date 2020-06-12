© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elmhurst Hospital in NY is the "Epicenter" of The Corona Crisis - Nurse Erin Olszewski Exposes The TRUTH {On MAY 12th/2020}
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • June 12, 2020
Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse of 20 years who has come forward to show us undercover footage and audio from her time working in a New York hospital during this corona plandemic. What they are telling us on the media and what is actually happening are two very different things. After you see this... you will know the "virus" is not killing people in the way they say it is.
Olszewski enlisted in the US Army when she was just 17. She was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Part of her duties involved overseeing medical aid disbursement and improvements to hospital facilities.
While in Iraq Olszewski received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. This brave lady eventually retired as a sergeant, and became a civilian nurse in 2012.
This is a mirror from the latest edition of Perspectives on the Pandemic, where Olszewski leaves no detail untold in this incredible bombshell interview. Discover exactly what has gone wrong at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NY.
Olszewski enlisted in the US Army when she was just 17. She was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Part of her duties involved overseeing medical aid disbursement and improvements to hospital facilities.
While in Iraq Olszewski received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. This brave lady eventually retired as a sergeant, and became a civilian nurse in 2012.
This is a mirror from the latest edition of Perspectives on the Pandemic, where Olszewski leaves no detail untold in this incredible bombshell interview. Discover exactly what has gone wrong at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NY.
Keywords
jeff berwickwe are changeplandemicsolution meditationdisease eradicationmeditation for healthprayer for the sicknessprayer of protectionscamdemicelmhurst hospitaldollar vigilantelike rudowskiidependent journalisterin olszewskiepstein islandpedo islandnew york hospitalsventilators kill peoplehow to use a ventilatorvent for fluindependent reporterbombshell interviewundercover corona evidence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.