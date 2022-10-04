Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I WAS HOSPITALIZED & THEN ROBBED! - Scammed By Hospital While On A Stretcher!
318 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 2 months ago |

Help WAM with medical bills HERE:https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-with-medical-costs/


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


Josh Sigurdson reports on his recent ordeal as he was hospitalized in an emergency room early in the morning and then robbed by the hospital as they emptied his bank account and maxed out his credit card.

In the early morning of October 2nd, 2022, Josh was brought by ambulance in what felt like a life or death situation. He was hooked up to IV and immediately, the hospital took his card, charged 400 dollars for a hospital ride, 748 dollars for a hold and then took another 1397 dollars after forcing him to do a CT scan he repeatedly said he didn't want.

Because the place is a hospital, it's almost impossible to reverse the charge.

While this is fraud, it's also Mexico. While we've seen this happen many times in the United States, there isn't an abundance of resources to get the money back in Mexico. So we are forced to put together a campaign for hospital bills.

As it turns out, Josh had an enlarged liver, food poisoning AND a severed nerve in his leg at the same time.

Can't get worse luck than that.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0


BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
newsmexiconwoconspiracyscamhospitalvoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonwam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket