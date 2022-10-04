I WAS HOSPITALIZED & THEN ROBBED! - Scammed By Hospital While On A Stretcher!

Help WAM with medical bills HERE:https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-with-medical-costs/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





Josh Sigurdson reports on his recent ordeal as he was hospitalized in an emergency room early in the morning and then robbed by the hospital as they emptied his bank account and maxed out his credit card.

In the early morning of October 2nd, 2022, Josh was brought by ambulance in what felt like a life or death situation. He was hooked up to IV and immediately, the hospital took his card, charged 400 dollars for a hospital ride, 748 dollars for a hold and then took another 1397 dollars after forcing him to do a CT scan he repeatedly said he didn't want.

Because the place is a hospital, it's almost impossible to reverse the charge.

While this is fraud, it's also Mexico. While we've seen this happen many times in the United States, there isn't an abundance of resources to get the money back in Mexico. So we are forced to put together a campaign for hospital bills.

As it turns out, Josh had an enlarged liver, food poisoning AND a severed nerve in his leg at the same time.

Can't get worse luck than that.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0





BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022