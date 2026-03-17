Suicidal Empathy: The Left’s Blind Defense of Iran's Pure Evil

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This video exposes the horrifying truth about the Islamic Republic of Iran that "nuanced" Western apologists refuse to face. From state-sanctioned rape of virgin girls before execution (to block their entry to paradise) during the 1988 massacres, to Khomeini's own rules allowing "thighing" and child "marriage" as young as 9, to thousands of girls under 15 forced into pedophilic unions every year... this isn't "culture" – it's institutionalized evil.Mahsa Amini beaten to death over a hijab. Protesters blinded with pellets. Minors hanged. Finger amputations, public floggings, terror funding from AMIA bombing in Argentina to October 7th massacres. The regime exports death while the West stays silent or defends it with "empathy."If you think this is ancient history or "Islamophobia," watch and wake up. The real monsters aren't the ones calling it out – they're the ones excusing it.No apologies. No nuance. Just receipts.Like, subscribe, and share if you're done with the moral blindness. Freedom isn't negotiable.
#IranRegime #HumanRightsAbuse #MahsaAmini #ChildMarriage #IslamicRepublic #Khomeini #1988Massacre #IranProtests #TerrorState #WokeHypocrisy