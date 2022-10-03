Newsmax talks outlets for Veterans seeking help, Honoring those on front lines

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Former Master Sergeant Eric Ballester, founding member of Shield and Stripes, discusses the importance of 1st responders and veterans receiving proper care for adjustment to civilian life after body cam footage of a state trooper talking to veteran on a suicide hotline on the side of a highway went viral.