Newsmax talks outlets for Veterans seeking help, Honoring those on front lines

Former Master Sergeant Eric Ballester, founding member of Shield and Stripes, discusses the importance of 1st responders and veterans receiving proper care for adjustment to civilian life after body cam footage of a state trooper talking to veteran on a suicide hotline on the side of a highway went viral.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.