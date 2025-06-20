"Well, then my intelligence community is wrong" - Trump 🤮 Trump doubles down on Tulsi Gabbard report from March

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Well, then my intelligence community is wrong" - Trump
Trump doubles down on a March report by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which states that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons.
I have the video short clip of what she said in March and the video she posted from a few weeks ago about Hiroshima, being close to Nuclear War. Use the magnifier on this channel.
Adding: Gabbard folded, her x.post:
The dishonest media (clips?) is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.
She posted: My Full Testimony Below:
https://x.com/i/status/1936174674595008517
https://x.com/DNIGabbard/status/1936174674595008517
Other statements from Press to Trump same time:
Donald Trump warned those urging Kiev to continue the war to “watch their language.”
He said this in response to a question about Lindsey Graham and Mike Pompeo visiting Ukraine and pushing for continued fighting.
Their statements, he said, could “lead to serious trouble.”
"There mouth could get them in a lot of trouble" - Trump
Adding:
Iranian Foreign Minister to NBC:
We don't know how we can trust the Americans anymore.
Iranian government spokeswoman to Al Jazeera:
We hope tensions don't escalate, and we have allies on all issues.
Adding: Here's what Gabbard said in March.
https://www.brighteon.com/8eaf46d4-8579-43a3-8d7c-0fc6ff0a6bef
Adding, today at UN:
Moscow has given Kiev its best possible offer for peace and advises it to take the deal.
This was stated by Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.