Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MY UNVAXED BLOOD FROM 4 MONTHS AGO HAS FORMED FIBRES !!
channel image
Tilt
137 Subscribers
706 views
Published 16 hours ago

I am unvaxed and never tested for covid; I checked  my blood in October 2023 and found strange ribbon worm type parasite type creatures in my blood, urine and saliva. These had what looked like tiny mouth type tentacles one  end and like a hook type single crawl the other end. These creatures moved and in comparison to blood cells were huge.

I left the blood work on the side, under a cover slip, when I checked the slide again today 4 months later the blood had turned into weird network of fibrous type lattice. These seem to look similar to some sort of Morgellons type disease to me.

The Geo-engineering, Vax, nano tech. Morgellons, parasites in vax and blood, clots, 5G, AI, trans human project, human 2.0, hive mind, blue tooth mac addresses from vaxed, to me are all connected to some incredibly evil plan.

 

Keywords
murdervaccinationdeathsbillforcedgatesvaxfaucijabclotsinjectionlockdowncoviddeath shotdied suddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket