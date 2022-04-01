X22 REPORT - Red Wave Or Red Tsunami, The Game is Over When the Public Knows the Truth

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Red Wave Or Red Tsunami, The Game Is Over When The Public Knows The Truth
The [DS] is being pushed into a corner, there is no escape. The evidence is about to drop and the [DS] players are preparing for this. After years of lying to the American people the people are now seeing the truth. The Red wave is building, once the public know the truth it is game over for the [DS] and the corrupt politicians, in the end they won't be able to walk down the street.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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