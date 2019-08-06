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"Getting the 'YES' at School Meetings: How to Lead Collaborative IEP Meetings and Secure Services for Your Children"
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91 views • August 06, 2019
This presentation, one of the many given at the 2019 AutismOne conference, is titled Getting the 'YES' at School Meetings: How to Lead Collaborative IEP Meetings and Secure Services for Your Children. The presenters are Vaughn K. Lauer, PhD., and Mary Lauer, M.Ed. I suggest that, before you begin watching, you avail yourself of the PPT (Microsoft PowerPoint) slides from this presentation. They are are available at https://tinyurl.com/y6ayr8fm.
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Connect with others on autism-related topics by visiting the "Autism" groups on MeWe:
"Autism -- News" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_news
"Autism -- Just Sayin' " @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_personal_stories
"Autism -- Manage/Treat/Heal" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_treating_andor_healing
<><><><><><><>
Connect with others on autism-related topics by visiting the "Autism" groups on MeWe:
"Autism -- News" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_news
"Autism -- Just Sayin' " @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_personal_stories
"Autism -- Manage/Treat/Heal" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_treating_andor_healing
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