EP 2892-8AM BORDER PATROL WARNS: "CARTELS WILL CONTROL OUR BORDER" CRISIS WILL GET A WHOLE LOT WORSE 

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The illegal immigration crisis is already quite bad; perhaps as many as 2 million illegals flooded across the border last year, swamping border resources and, upon making it past the line Biden won’t defend, being spirited around the country to often unaware and unwilling communities.
Well, now things are about to get a whole lot worse thanks to Team Biden revoking Title 42, a Trump Era immigration authority that empowered the government to more quickly get rid of illegals when they were caught on public health grounds.
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