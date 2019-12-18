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Obama is Wrong: Women Are Not Superior to Men
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17 views • December 18, 2019
Our former president should shut his squirt extractor so that man-hating feminists like Julie Bindel don't regurgitate his stupidity. Badd Popp performs a surgical takedown of an article guaranteed to make you laugh till it hurts. Someone drank the Kool Aid and it was spiked.
Original article:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/dec/06/obama-women-superior-men-washing-up-driving-patriarchy
Frank Cervi's "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
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If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
http://www.Redonkulas.com
produced in association with LightcraftEntertainment.com
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Sources:
https://hbr.org/2017/11/women-respond-better-than-men-to-competitive-pressure
http://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/naturally-produced-testosterone-gives-female-athletes-significant-competitive-edge/
https://thoughtcatalog.com/janet-bloomfield/2014/08/5-legal-rights-women-have-that-men-dont/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/12090655/German-authorities-accused-of-migrant-attack-cover-up.html
https://www.infowars.com/german-authorities-accused-of-covering-up-mass-sexual-assault-by-hundreds-of-migrants/
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2014/06/liberal-activist-is-brutally-raped-in-haiti-by-a-black-man-blames-white-men/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-gender-pay-gap-is-a-complete-myth/
http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pedestrians/pedsafetyreport.shtml
Original article:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/dec/06/obama-women-superior-men-washing-up-driving-patriarchy
Frank Cervi's "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
http://www.Redonkulas.com
produced in association with LightcraftEntertainment.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
Sources:
https://hbr.org/2017/11/women-respond-better-than-men-to-competitive-pressure
http://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/naturally-produced-testosterone-gives-female-athletes-significant-competitive-edge/
https://thoughtcatalog.com/janet-bloomfield/2014/08/5-legal-rights-women-have-that-men-dont/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/12090655/German-authorities-accused-of-migrant-attack-cover-up.html
https://www.infowars.com/german-authorities-accused-of-covering-up-mass-sexual-assault-by-hundreds-of-migrants/
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2014/06/liberal-activist-is-brutally-raped-in-haiti-by-a-black-man-blames-white-men/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-gender-pay-gap-is-a-complete-myth/
http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pedestrians/pedsafetyreport.shtml
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