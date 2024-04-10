You Thought I Was A Cat, Right NO I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
April 9, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
This Serval was found in the countryside of Korea. However, this wild specie has lost its wildness and the keeper is trying to raise them up. Would it be able to find back its wildness and live in the wild without any problems? Find out in the video!
#Kritterklub #wildnanimals #serval
