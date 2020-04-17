Ghost Town NYC – Shocking Orwellian Claim As NY Governor Cuomo Back Pedals "We Control the Virus"

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New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's inane press conferences continue to amaze as he prepares to take credit for the pandemic that wasn't.
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