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Another very strange phenomenon from Cleveland, USA which happened recently
Covid Times
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⁣TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv At least 46 potential victims of human trafficking found dead inside 18-wheeler in San Antonio https://bit.ly/3a4emNO

TikTok Quietly Updated Privacy Policy to Collect Faceprints and Voiceprints https://bit.ly/3I2WDmo

This is Devastating listen carefully to what he is saying https://bit.ly/3u7NzY1

Sweden now has bins that offer sexual suggestive messages https://bit.ly/3A7g3Vk

Barristers walk out across Wales and England in mass protest https://bit.ly/3bxZMOY

Authorities are using Monkeypox to cover up Vaccines cause Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome https://bit.ly/3bu6y8v

Donald Trump and Bill Gates DO NOT want 5G Radiation near their houses! https://bit.ly/3QQcSY8

CDC Investigating ‘Worst Outbreak in History’ Among Gay & Bisexual Men in FL https://bit.ly/3QTBtv0

Pennsylvania drag queen arrested and charged with 25 counts of child pornography https://bit.ly/3OnYDs7

The Great Replacement isn't a conspiracy theory https://bit.ly/3yaHtbG

Ruthless hidden messages in this old cancelled TV show https://bit.ly/3A0RUzM

Fox News reports on how “black” people are SUPERIOR https://bit.ly/3NcT4LI

Young Child in Brazil Dies Shortly After Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine https://bit.ly/3Odr7Vp

"Suck My D*ck, B*tch! - Godless Abortion Activist Loses It https://bit.ly/3yh3NjN

Uvalde shooting could have been stopped in 'three minutes': Texas police https://bit.ly/3nbKtyf

GEORGE SOROS SAYS OUR "CIVILIZATION MAY NOT SURVIVE" AT HIS DAVOS DINNER SPEECH" https://bit.ly/3QHESgs

Australian Health Official now admits the vaccinated are now dying from Myocarditis https://bit.ly/3n7e8bI

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WHO's Tedros Privately Admits Lab Leak 'Most Likely Explanation' For COVID-19 https://bit.ly/3xENewF

Catholic priest jailed for more than 10 years for plying 15-year-old boy with alcohol and raping him https://bit.ly/3QmHSyN

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